Ramaphosa, DA in Concourt over cabinet reshuffling

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday morning battle it out in the Constitutional Court with the Democratic Alliance (DA) – over the Executive’s decision to reshuffle cabinet.

Ramaphosa is challenging a High Court judgement ordering that records of top decisions of the Executive should be made available if they are taken on review.

He lost a bid to appeal the North Gauteng High Court judgement in relation to former President Jacob Zuma’s axing of Pravin Gordhan as the Minister of Finance two years ago.

The doctrine of the separation powers and the president’s prerogative to change his cabinet as he pleases will be tested in the Constitutional Court on Thursday.

The DA contends the axing of Pravin Gordhan in 2017 was irrational and reviewable. It now wants to have access to the record of decisions that led to Gordhan’s dismissal.

However, the Presidency is confident of a winnable case saying it cannot provide a record of decisions of the Executive everytime a decision is taken on review.

[source: SABC News]

Share this article











Comments

comments