Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Ramaphosa delighted by efforts to postpone Day Zero in Nelson Mandela Bay

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is impressed by efforts to push back Day Zero in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape. He is dedicating his 67 minutes act of goodness to addressing the water crisis in this metro.

The President visited the Nooitgedacht water treatment plant on Monday, together with Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, and Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane.

Ramaphosa has called for unity in resolving the water crisis.

“When we all work together, we are then able to address the challenges and the difficulties that we face. I’ve been troubled about the challenges of water  (here in Gqeberha) and now I can see that all  levels of government are making all efforts to resolve the problem and also to push away Day Zero and they told me that they are pushing it further and further backward.”

 

President Ramaphosa leads site inspection at Nooitgedacht water treatment works:

Source: SABC


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.