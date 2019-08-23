Ramaphosa denies money donated to ANC members influenced cabinet

Share this article

















President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected suggestions that payments made to African National Congress (ANC) members who helped him to become party president influenced his cabinet selections.

Some Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members have resigned over money they received from Ramaphosa.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane asked during Ramaphosa’s oral question and answer session in the National Assembly whether the payments were some kind of reward.

His question evoked an outcry in the house, with Speaker Thandi Modise intervening.

(Source: SABC News)



















