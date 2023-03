Share this article

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed as unfounded the Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Cathlene Labuschagne’s assertion that he accepted what she calls dirty dollars that were brought into the country illegally.

Ramaphosa has called on MPs to allow the various investigations into the Phala Phala saga to be concluded.

He was answering oral questions in the NCOP.