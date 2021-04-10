Ramaphosa describes Chris Hani as amongst the most admired leaders of SA’s revolution

Share this article

















President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the late struggle stalwart, Chris Hani, as amongst the most admired leaders of the country’s revolution.

At the time of his assassination on April 10, 1993, Hani was the SACP’s General Secretary, a member of the ANC’s National Executive Committee and among the ranks of the uMkhonto weSizwe liberation army.

Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the 28th Annual Chris Hani Commemoration in Boksburg East of Johannesburg.

“When we say comrade Chris was a giant of our struggle, we say so because this was rightfully earned. It earned him his place among the most outstanding leaders of our movements. That is why we say when we think of his life, today gives us that opportunity, it is about reflecting and thinking about one of our own who dedicated his life to the struggle of people.”

SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande has called for the Mkonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) to stop tainting the memory of the uMkhonto weSizwe Liberation Army.

Also speaking at the Annual 28th Commemoration of Chris Hani, Nzimande said that the decision by the ANC NEC that the MKMVA and MK Council should unite is a laudable one and one in the spirit of the life of the late struggle stalwart Chris Hani who was a unifier.

MKMVA has recently been in the headlines over its stance that it will defend former President Jacob Zuma should he be arrested for not going to the Zondo Commission.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister and former member of uMkonto weSizwe, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has called for unity within the ANC, saying nation-building should be utmost in the minds of its leaders.

Maphisa-Nqakula says the ANC should be focused on ending poverty, squalor, and criminality.

“Let’s try to work together, hold hands and take this country forward, let us take this country forward. These decisions that you read about and you hear about are not going to help us build South Africa. Comrades and colleagues, I beg for the sake of future generations, I beg for the sake of our children that we should all on this grave commit ourselves to continue with the program of Comrade Chris.”

Source: SABC News