Ramaphosa expected to address youth unemployment

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the Soweto youth uprising of 16 June 1976.

Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address at the National Youth Day event to be held at the Peter Mokaba Cricket Club in Polokwane, Limpopo Province.

The President is expected to announce new programmes to tackle rising unemployment among young South Africans. The youth make up over half the unemployed in the country.

The President is also expected to reflect on what government has done to help the youth over the past 25 years.

This year’s Youth Month coincides with the commemoration of 25 years of Freedom and Democracy and it takes place under the theme “25 Years of Democracy: A Celebration of Youth Activism”.

The theme seeks to encourage young people to join the ranks of active and responsible citizens by participating in democratic processes.

Government has declared the month of June as Youth Month, a period set aside to pay tribute to the youth of 1976 for their activism. It is also a time to reflect on the progress made and address the challenges identified in order to drive the youth development agenda in South Africa.

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Acting Director-General, Phumla Williams has encouraged the youth to take an active towards advancing the country.

“As we mark the beginning of the new administration, we wish to applaud young people for the commitment, passion and enthusiasm they have demonstrated through activism. In the past five years, we saw young people in the forefront of addressing issues such as access to higher education, zero rating of sanitary towels and scrapping of experience required for entry level jobs amongst others. We encourage young people to continue in the spirit of Thuma Mina and play their part to take forward the issue of youth development and make South Africa a progressive place to live in.”

