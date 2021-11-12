Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Ramaphosa expected to discuss SA’s coastal development plans

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday expected to give a glimpse into plans to develop the country’s Eastern seaboard between Durban and East London.

The plans include the Wild Coast and areas which are among the poorest in the country.

Ramaphosa and Co-operative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be discussing the development of the 600-kilometre seaboard with premiers of the two provinces, mayors, businesses and traditional leaders outside Port Shepstone on Friday.

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says numbers of government departments have been working together with local leaders in a steering committee – putting together plans to develop the economy of the untapped Wild Coast.

The fertile land in Transkei is also an opportunity to expand agriculture.

Dlamini-Zuma says the aim is to come up with a unified plan. It will then be discussed with communities and used as a springboard to get investors to buy into the projects.

 

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma spoke to SABC News from the Wild Coast:

 


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.