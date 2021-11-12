Ramaphosa expected to discuss SA’s coastal development plans

Share this article

















President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday expected to give a glimpse into plans to develop the country’s Eastern seaboard between Durban and East London.

The plans include the Wild Coast and areas which are among the poorest in the country.

Ramaphosa and Co-operative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be discussing the development of the 600-kilometre seaboard with premiers of the two provinces, mayors, businesses and traditional leaders outside Port Shepstone on Friday.

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says numbers of government departments have been working together with local leaders in a steering committee – putting together plans to develop the economy of the untapped Wild Coast.

The fertile land in Transkei is also an opportunity to expand agriculture.

Dlamini-Zuma says the aim is to come up with a unified plan. It will then be discussed with communities and used as a springboard to get investors to buy into the projects.

