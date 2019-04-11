Ramaphosa expected to visit Alexandra following protests

On Monday, residents of Alexandra marched to the regional offices of the City of Johannesburg in Sandton to raise their grievances.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit Alexandra north of Johannesburg on Thursday, following protests in the area over the mushrooming of illegal dwellings and service delivery challenges.

The President’s visit follows that of Gauteng Premier, David Makhura, on Tuesday when he met with community leaders.

On Monday, residents of Alexandra marched to the regional offices of the City of Johannesburg in Sandton to raise their grievances.

However, they were disappointed after Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, whom they have been asking to meet with them, failed to receive their memorandum.

Makhura says government is equally concerned about the mushrooming of illegal structures in Alexandra.

“We will make sure that government as a whole must act with immediate effect to stop land invasions, but also to pay attention to service delivery issues. Refuse must be picked, sort out the sewer problem, the housing issues. We’ve got flats here that have not been allocated that are illegally occupied,” says Makhura.

Watch a related video below:

(Source: SABC News)