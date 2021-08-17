Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Ramaphosa extends SANDF’s deployment

LOCAL

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he has extended the deployment of the South African National Defence Force to assist police fight crime and maintain law and order in the country from August 13 to September 13.

In a letter to the National Council of Provinces, Ramaphosa says the extension will affect 10 000 soldiers.

Last month, he authorised the deployment of 25 000 members of the SANDF from July 12 to August 12. Ramaphosa says the extension will amount to nearly R255-million.

He says his letter to the NCOP will also be communicated to the Acting Speaker of the National Assembly as well as the co-chairpersons of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence.

SANDF deploys more defence force personnel:

The SANDF personnel were deployed to areas that were affected by the recent unrest and mass looting in the country.

The unrest was centred around KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The Parliamentary notification is a legal obligation on the head of state when he deploys the defence force on a mission.

Source: SABCNews

Image source: Reuters

 


Wait a sec, saving restore vars.