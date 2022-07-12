Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Ramaphosa given 7 days to come up with concrete remedies to SA’s economic challenges

Congress of the People (COPE)’s Youth Movement has given President Cyril Ramaphosa seven working days to come up with tangible solutions to the economic challenges in the country.

The Youth Movement marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria earlier on Monday to submit a memorandum of demands, highlighting high youth unemployment.

At the Union Buildings, the youth handed out a list of grievances. These are rising fuel prices, unemployment, and Eskom’s continuous blackouts. Some claim that even their hard-earned credentials are ineffective.

“I graduated in 2019, I have a law degree. But can’t find a job,” says one COPE Youth Movement member.

Others rely on their grandparents’ pension but the current economic climate has made life more challenging.

COPE’s Youth Movement says there’s a little political will to resolve issues affecting the youth and that this is a ticking time bomb. The presidency received their memorandum of grievances and demands.

COPE’s Youth Movement marching through Pretoria CBD to the Union Buildings: 

Source: SABC

