Ramaphosa ‘not panicking’ amid wide resignation speculation

President Cyril Ramaphosa is not going to make a “hasty” decision of resigning after the section 89 panel report finding that he has a case to answer to on Phala Phala.

This is according to presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

“It’s not about whether he is panicking, that I can assure you. It’s not about the fact that he lacks confidence in his own caucus.

“It’s about appropriately processing the report, getting the benefit of different views which are being expressed in the interest of the country and about being comfortable that when he embarks on a course of action and communicates that cause of action, he would have considered all factors that need to be considered on the matter,” he said.