Ramaphosa on the death of Aunty Vivvy: “We lost a great role model”

Share this article

















President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the late struggle stalwart Vivian Magdalene Sarah Daniels, who is widely and fondly known as Aunty Vivvy, who passed away at the age of 82.

The President has extended his sympathy to the Daniels family and friends and the many comrades alongside whom she served in the fight against apartheid. He also paid tribute to the role she played in communities around Cape Town.

The President’s condolences extend also to the African National Congress as Aunty Vivvy’s political home.

Who is Aunty Vivvy?

Daniels passed away on Wednesday, 26 June 2019. Her funeral will take place in Cape Town on Saturday, 6 July 2019.

As a resident of Bellville South in the northern suburbs of Cape Town, Daniels became active in politics in 1979/80 and went on to become secretary of the Bellville Residents’ Association.

This role was a precursor to her involvement in the Cape Areas Housing Action Committee and the United Democratic Front, where she worked alongside stalwart Mama Albertina Sisulu, Dr Allan Boesak and other leaders.

Daniels faced police brutality and in turn lent psychosocial and material support to families affected by police violence and to activists detained in Western Cape correctional facilities at different points in time.

Ramaphosa: ‘A great loss to Cape Town’

President Ramaphosa said Daniels’s selfless activism set a powerful example to leaders today.

“We have lost a great stalwart and role model with the passing away of Aunty Vivvy. At the same time, her close and loyal relationships with and work for communities around Cape Town have ensured that her legacy lives on. “Aunty Vivvy was an outstanding servant of the people – a leader whose humility and hard work motivated her only to do and seek what was best for the communities she served, without regard for personal gain or public acclaim. “This is the kind of leadership we need once more in our country as we engage in the renewal of our society and as we pursue inclusive and sustainable growth,” President Ramaphosa said

(Source: The South African)

Share this article

















Comments

comments