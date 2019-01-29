Ramaphosa pays tribute as condolences for former Numsa president continue to pour in

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to “dedicated” former National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) president Cedric Gina as condolences continued to pour in for him.

The trade unionist died on Monday in Addington Hospital in Durban following an illness.

Ramaphosa said that he was sad to learn of the death of a “youthful, talented and dedicated leader of the working class and society at large”.

“The labour movement and our country in general has been deprived of benefiting from the full potential of Gina’s contribution to our society, and to the betterment of the status of workers in our economy,” he said.

The president added that Gina’s role in constructing a social compact since the dawn of South Africa’s democracy was indelible.

Numsa also mourned the loss of its former leader.

“Gina served as president of Numsa from 2008 until 2013. But before then, he served for many years as a shop steward,” said general secretary, Irvin Jim.

“We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” Jim added.

Meanwhile, the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) described Gina as a gallant fighter who refused to be swayed by emotions and who stood firmly behind principles.

“Gina never ceased to fight for better working conditions of workers, more especially the metalworkers, of this country. He led a united, democratic and worker-controlled organisation with a paramount belief of serving its members and not to turn them into spectators or clients,” said general secretary Mugwena Maluleke.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) also sent its condolences and called for the “deepening of unity within the ranks of workers in the fight against capitalist exploitation”.

Spokesperson Alex Mashilo said Gina would be remembered for his commitment to building and strengthening of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), even during its trying times.

Gina established the Liberated Metalworkers Union of SA (Limusa) after he resigned from Numsa in 2013‚ as Cosatu was preparing to expel the union the following year.

