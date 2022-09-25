Ramaphosa pleads for ‘perseverance’ as country battles energy crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday described the challenges facing crisis-stricken Eskom as “complex” saying measures were being taken to address them.

Speaking at his first public engagement since returning from attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in the UK on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said: “The challenge is being addressed. It’s a complex one and we will be speaking soon about various measures that we are taking to make sure that we address this challenge.”

Ramaphosa’s comments come as SA has been battling with stage 6 load-shedding which has left many households and businesses in the dark.

“We are going through the throes of an energy crisis — a crisis that has been with us for many years and a crisis that we continue to make all efforts to address.

“But in the recent two weeks we have been seeing rising load-shedding completely disrupting our lives, our economy and causing havoc from a social and health point of view.