Ramaphosa praises emergency personnel, pledges support for flood victims

President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked all emergency personnel and rescue workers who have worked around the clock to help save lives since floods hit the Durban metro on Monday night.

He was visiting the families of those who lost loved ones and their homes due to the floods.

[PICTURES]: President @CyrilRamaphosa in KwaZulu-Natal to assess the damage caused by the floods. President Ramaphosa visited the affected communities and spoke to local residents and the teams responsible for the emergency rescue operations. #KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/3LknEtQ4UV — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 24, 2019

Government to make funds available

President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with flood victims in eManzimtoti and Umlazi, south of Durban, who say they have lost everything including their homes, their belongings and even loved ones.

Heavy rains on Monday night caused flooding and mudslides that left a trail of destruction in the Durban Metro.

More than 50 people have died in the floods.

Ramaphosa says he is grateful for everyone who lent a hand. He says government will do as much as they can to assist displaced families.

The President has concluded his visit to the many areas that have been affected by floods in KwaZulu-Natal. They include Amanzimtoti, Malvern, Chatsworth and Umlazi.

He has given the assurance that government will make funds available for those in need. “Government at all levels is giving as much assistance as they possibly can, particularly for those that are displaced. There are more than 1000 people displaced. Many is going to be mobilised to assist our people. These are emergency situations that we budget for. So resources will be mobilised in the biggest way – so our people that are currently in need are assisted. It will take time, but the SA government at all its levels will be there to give assistance to our people,” the President adds.

(Source: SABC News)

