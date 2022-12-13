Ramaphosa praises thousands of police service trainees for completing their programme

Share this article

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised thousands of police service trainees for completing their programme, saying they now have a duty to serve and protect the people of South Africa.

10 000 new police trainees are graduating as constables from today.

The trainees, from various academies, completed their Basic Police Development Programme training in September.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the start of the three-day nationwide graduation ceremonies in Atteridgeville, Tshwane.

“What you have signed up for is not a job, it is a calling to the service for the people of SA. This is a calling that demands commitment beyond the call of duty. It is a responsibility you have willingly accepted, and we thank you for it. It is a role that will test your resolve in fighting crime, upholding the law and making SA a safe and peaceful country.”

Source: SABC News