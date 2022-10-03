Ramaphosa receives nod for second term from his branch in Soweto

Share this article

The Chiawecca branch in Soweto’s ward 11 has nominated President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.

This was done during a nomination process at a branch general meeting (BGM) attended by Ramaphosa on Sunday at the Hitekani Primary School where he grew up in Chiawelo township.

The branch, where Ramaphosa is a member, also nominated its top six delegates and preferred national executive committee members to represent them when the party goes to its national elective conference in December.

At the meeting, attended by about 50 people, Ramaphosa was asked to make himself available for a second term as party president.

Making the announcement after the nominations took place, regional executive committee deployee Matshidiso Mfikoe said candidates will accept nominations during the conference in Nasrec in December.

She said: “Ward 11 in Chiawecca branch says to the ANC in Joburg, the province and nationally that we want our president to be Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa, he must be accompanied by Paul Mashatile as his deputy. The national chair will be Stan Mathabatha, we want our secretary to be Mdumiseni Ntuli and he will be assisted by Nomvula Mokonyane as his deputy.

“We want our national spokesperson Pule Mabe to go and look for money so that he can swipe as our treasurer-general.”

Chiawecca branch chair Mahlomola Nesengane said if Ramaphosa avails himself, the branch will lobby for him.

“The purpose of today’s meeting nominate NEC members, including the top six of the ANC. After meeting with the president and he gives us a positive answer, because that is what we wish for as a branch, we will then lobby for him,” he said adding that, “If he says no, it’s his individual right. We can’t force him.”

Nesengane said they have not thought about a replacement candidate should Ramaphosa decline the nomination.

