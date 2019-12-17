Voice of the Cape

Ramaphosa receives PIC report

The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the Public Investment Corporation report and will be reviewing it.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said the president will meet with commission chairperson Justice Lex Mpati early next year.

(SOURCE: eNCA)

