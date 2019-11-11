Ramaphosa says Free Trade agreement is a game-changer

Share this article

















President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking at the second Africa Investment Forum in Sandton, called on investors to invest on the African continent

Ramaphosa says the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AFTCA) will be a game changer for investment and business opportunities in the next 10 years for Africa.

The President says the agreement, which has been signed by 44 African countries, will in the next 15 years increase intra-Africa trade by more than 20 percent.

He said when fully running, it will create a tariff free continent and will help in job creation.

“Consumers will benefit from the removal of trade barriers, business costs will be removed but by far the most significant potential of the AFTCA will be to increase the value of intra-Africa trade which by some estimates in to increase between 15 to 20 percent by the year 2040 by doing so the free trade area will create greater reliance.”

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

