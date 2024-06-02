Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Ramaphosa signs Revenue Laws Amendment Bill into law

NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the Revenue Laws Amendment Bill of 2023, which establishes a “two-pot” system that gives members of retirement funds access to retirement savings without having to resign or cash out entire pension funds.

The presidency says in a statement that the amendment introduces a “two-pot” retirement system to address the concerns related to lack of preservation before retirement and lack of access to retirement funds by households in financial distress.

The presidency says it includes a savings and retirement component for contributions made after the first of September this year – while historical retirement benefits will be housed in a vested component.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2024 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.