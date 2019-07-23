Ramaphosa still has to explain Bosasa funding: Maimane

Share this article

















Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Mmusi Maimane, says President Cyril Ramaphosa still has a case to answer on whether or not he deliberately misled Parliament over receiving R500 000 from Bosasa for his campaign for African National Congress (ANC) presidency.

Maimane says his party will reconsider its position once the Public Protector’s report on Ramaphosa is taken under judicial review.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa announced that he would approach the courts to review the report.

Maimane says his party will not lay criminal charges against Ramaphosa for now.

“I want to say that it is still patently clear that we must still get down to the bottom of whether or not the president misled Parliament. Secondly, it was clear in the affidavit I held and I asked the question to the president, what was the issue and how that matter was handled? Therefore I think competent bodies must be able to investigate.”

Meanwhile, Maimane says Monday’s Constitutional Court ruling against Mkwhebane has strengthened his party’s call for her removal from office.

However, Maimane says just because he did not vote for her to take office, it does not mean her office should cease to exist:

“Now the office of the public protector is an important institution in our country. It needs the appropriate person to occupy the office of the public protector. I have been very clear from the beginning. As a party that we did not support this particular public protector and therefore in light of the judgement which has taken place it strengthens our case to have her removed.”

