Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Ramaphosa to deliver keynote speech at the national Heritage Day celebrations

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the national Heritage Day celebrations at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Saturday.

The event celebrates South Africa’s indigenous music and its immense contribution to sports, arts, culture and heritage. It will be preceded by a parade to be addressed by the President.

This year’s theme pays tribute to the 60th anniversary of the passing of singer and songwriter Solomon Linda.

Linda was born Solomon Ntsele, in 1909 near Pomeroy, in Msinga, Ladysmith. He later dropped the surname and used his clan name, Linda.

He is best known as the composer of the song “Mbube” which later became the popular music success “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and gave its name to the Mbube style of isicathamiya an acapella music.

The music composer of the world-famous song allegedly sold the rights to a record company for 10 shillings (R35).

 

Heritage Day | Singer and songwriter Solomon Popoli Linda remembered 60 years on: 

Source: SABC news

Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.