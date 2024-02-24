Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

‘Ramaphosa to deliver viable policy addressing unemployment’

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

ANC NEC member Zuko Godlimpi says that party President Cyril Ramaphosa will in his election manifesto deliver a viable policy framework that will help solve the unemployment crisis.

Earlier this week, Stats SA released the unemployment data which shows that the country’s unemployment rate has increased to 32.1% in the 4th quarter of 2023.

Godlimpi says the country’s unemployment crisis is structural.

“If we take the long-term view of South Africa’s unemployment trend. We are battling a structural unemployment problem that has been sitting above 25% since 1994 and it has just been getting worse. That tells you that there’s something structural that the ANC hasn’t been getting right. It’s always been a way that we must deal with the jobs problem but the issue is, is the strategy that we are outlining capable of solving the problem. And I think now with this manifesto, that we are going to provide not just a believable strategy but a viable policy framework to get it right.”

Meanwhile, earlier another ANC NEC member Buti Manamela spoke about higher education funding through NSFAS, adding that a milestone of a 1 million students are being funded by the scheme.

Photo: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2023 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.