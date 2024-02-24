‘Ramaphosa to deliver viable policy addressing unemployment’

Share this article

ANC NEC member Zuko Godlimpi says that party President Cyril Ramaphosa will in his election manifesto deliver a viable policy framework that will help solve the unemployment crisis.

Earlier this week, Stats SA released the unemployment data which shows that the country’s unemployment rate has increased to 32.1% in the 4th quarter of 2023.

Godlimpi says the country’s unemployment crisis is structural.

“If we take the long-term view of South Africa’s unemployment trend. We are battling a structural unemployment problem that has been sitting above 25% since 1994 and it has just been getting worse. That tells you that there’s something structural that the ANC hasn’t been getting right. It’s always been a way that we must deal with the jobs problem but the issue is, is the strategy that we are outlining capable of solving the problem. And I think now with this manifesto, that we are going to provide not just a believable strategy but a viable policy framework to get it right.”

Meanwhile, earlier another ANC NEC member Buti Manamela spoke about higher education funding through NSFAS, adding that a milestone of a 1 million students are being funded by the scheme.

