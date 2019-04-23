Ramaphosa to discuss worsening situations in Libya, Sudan

President Cyril Ramaphosa is taking his Defence and State Security Ministers to the emergency meeting.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Egypt on Tuesday for an urgent African Union Troika to discuss the worsening political and security situations in Libya and Sudan.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has called an Emergency Summit in his capacity as the AU Chairperson.

The African Union Troika consists of Egypt as the current chair of the continental body, South Africa as the incoming chair and Rwanda as outgoing chair.

With just eight months before the year ends, the African Union is racing against time to meet its self-imposed deadline of silencing the guns by 2020.

Sudan is politically unstable following the ousting of President Omar Al Bashir and the war in Libya is far from over.

Egyptian President and AU Chair Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has called an emergency meeting in Cairo to deal with these crises.

The political and security challenges in both countries are already before the United Nations Security Council, and as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, South Africa’s invitation to the Cairo gathering will come in handy.

(Source: SABC News)