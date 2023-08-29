Ramaphosa to engage with young men in bid to tackle GBV

Share this article

President Cyril Ramaphosa will take the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) to young men and boys in Soweto on Tuesday morning.

The Presidential Young Men and Boys Indaba will afford the president a platform to engage with young men and boys on the progress the government has made in preventing gender-based violence in schools.

It will also feature dialogue on positive masculinity among high school learners.

A GBV prevention initiative called What About The Boys? will be part of the indaba.

The aim of the initiative is to raise a nation of good men.

Youth organisations and stakeholders in the public and private sectors are leading the initiative which started last year.

Ramaphosa will also be joined by Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga.

Re-energising efforts to control GBV.

As the country nears the end of Women’s Month in August, many events throughout the course of the month have been hosted in efforts to fight against the GBV scourge.

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) President, Zingiswa Losi recently wrote an opinion piece, saying that South Africa needs to rededicate itself to the full emancipation and empowerment of women.

Source: SABC News