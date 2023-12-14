Ramaphosa to officiate police passing out parade

Share this article

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today officiate the passing out parade of new police officers in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

Today’s parade is one of several ceremonies taking place in seven provinces this week. Ten-thousand new officers are expected to graduate from various police academies this week after completing their basic training.

The new recruits will be deployed in different areas as from tomorrow.

National Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, “They’re going to be joining thousands of other police officers who are already fighting crime this busy festive season. They will be joining national safer festive operation that already begun on the 13th of October. So, we’re ensuring more boots on the ground to ensure heightened police visibility ahead of Christmas and the New Year.”

Source: SABC News