Ramaphosa to outline plans to address Eskom’s rolling blackouts

The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement in a matter of days on the government’s emergency plans to address the country’s increasing rolling blackouts.

In his recent weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa acknowledged that the government needed to act boldly in addressing the country’s energy crisis.

He admitted that there were no easy solutions but said the government was committed to exploring several opportunities to ensure that enough electricity was generated to meet the country’s energy requirements.

Eskom’s failure to keep the lights and its implementation of rolling blackouts have had a devastating impact on the economy.

The spokesperson of the Presidency Vincent Magwenya says the President will address the nation as soon as he finishes consulting energy experts.

“There’s a lot of work that is taking place and that the President is driving that will culminate into a credible, tangible, measurable plan that will lead to the resolution of the energy crisis in which we can stabilise the Eskom grid and try and avoid processes that are delaying this. The President is engaged with a number of stakeholders and energy experts outside of government, to come up with a plan that he can present no sooner than later to the nation.”

Source: SABC News


