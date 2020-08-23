Ramaphosa urges ANC members to end to corruption

Share this article

















African National Congress (ANC) President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has written a letter to all party members in which he calls for an immediate end to corruption in the party’s ranks.

He has called for the implementation of the resolutions adopted during the ANC’s 54th National Congress.

Ramaphosa also said the ruling party must take a firm stance and lead with integrity in order to win back the trust and confidence of the nation.

While allegations of corruption have plagued the ANC for years, in recent times it is linked to the tender processes in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The resolutions that must be implemented include that every member accused of or reported to be involved in corruption must account to the party’s Integrity Committee, those people must also step aside from their duties whilst investigations continue, failure to do so will result in suspension, the ANC must distance itself from persons or entities reported to be involved in corrupt activities.

The president also says lifestyle audits must be conducted on all party leaders and public representatives.