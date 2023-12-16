Ramaphosa urges Gordhan’s cooperation in SAA-Takatso deal

Share this article

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to attend the Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises amidst allegations that the Minister declined to participate in the committee’s investigations. The committee is probing potential irregularities in the SAA-Takatso Consortium deal. The oversight body has announced its intention to subpoena Gordhan to ensure his appearance.

The Public Enterprises Department has strongly refuted any suggestions that Minister Gordhan is unwilling to cooperate with the Committee. The Minister has faced allegations related to the consortium deal, prompting the Committee’s interest in seeking clarification on the matter.

President Ramaphosa, while speaking on the sidelines of the ANC’s 2019 manifesto review in the east of Johannesburg, emphasized the importance of transparency. He encouraged Minister Gordhan to meet with the committee and address any concerns they may have, asserting that there should be no hesitancy in providing necessary information.

“I would say to the Minister, Minister, go and meet the committee and outline to the committee the various issues that they are concerned about because there’s nothing to hide,” stated Ramaphosa.

He stressed the significance of disclosing information related to a public asset and urged the Minister to openly explain any confidential matters that could impact the transaction.

Source: SABC News