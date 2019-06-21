Ramaphosa vows to recover R14 bln stolen through corruption

Share this article

















President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to recover almost R14 billion that has been stolen from taxpayers through corruption.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday evening, Ramaphosa says government is taking steps to fight corruption and state capture by bolstering the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

He has announced that the SIU will mount civil claims to recover the money over the next few months.

“The decisive steps we have taken to end State capture and fight corruption, including measures to strengthen the NPA, SIU, SARS and State Security, are achieving important results.”

The President adds: “We have asked the National Director of Public Prosecutions to develop a plan to significantly increase the capacity and effectiveness of the NPA, including ensuring effective asset forfeiture. We expect that the new SIU Special Tribunal will start its work within the next few months to fast rack civil claims arising from SIU investigations, which are currently estimated to be around R14.7 billion.”

Watch a related video below:

(Source: SABC News)

