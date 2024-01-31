Ramaphosa warns of potential retaliation after ICJ case

Share this article

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a warning to party members regarding a possible systematic fightback, following the South African government’s decision to take Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its bombardment of Gaza.

Last week, the ICJ ruled that there is prima facie evidence of a genocide committed against the people of Gaza.

Speaking at the conclusion of the ANC NEC Lekgotla in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, Ramaphosa affirmed that South Africa is fully prepared to see the case through.

Ramaphosa says, “Speaking to the lawyers, I found them ready and willing to take this case forward to its final conclusion. The fightback may focus on our domestic politics and our electoral outcomes in order to pursue a regime change agenda. Now, some people have said that this was a David and Goliath type of contest.”

The ANC President emphasised the commitment of the legal team involved in the case and expressed awareness of potential challenges, particularly in the realm of domestic politics and electoral processes.

Source: SABC News