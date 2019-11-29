Ramaphosa withdraws from interview, cites concerns raised about gender-based violence

Share this article

















Civil society organisation Wise4Afrika has welcomed the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to withdraw from a scheduled interview with a Johannesburg-based radio station.

In a statement earlier on Thursday, the Presidency says Ramaphosa withdrew after noting concerns raised by Wise4Afrika and the Soul City Institute regarding the character of the show’s host Given Mkhari.

The organizations wrote to the President urging him to reconsider participating in the radio interview and alleged Mkhari is a woman abuser. Wise4Afrika says the withdrawal is a stand against impunity.

However the Presidency has emphasised that the withdrawal should not be read as an endorsement of the untested allegations against Mkhari – but a carefully weighed decision taken in the public interest.

Ramaphosa’s decision comes as South Africa marks 16 Days of No Violence against Women and Children.

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

