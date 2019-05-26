Ramaphosa’s speech heightened expectations for corruption-free executive

As the country waits in anticipation for the announcement of the new cabinet of President Cyril Ramaphosa, possibly as early as Monday afternoon, the President’s inauguration speech has heightened expectations of an executive that is free from corruption.

Ramaphosa was addressing the nation after taking his oath of office at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria yesterday.

He called for a compact between government and business that will move the country away from the scourge of corruption…

“Let us also forge a compact of an efficient capable and ethical state. A state that is free from corruption for companies that generate social values and propel human development and for elected officials and public servants who faithfully serve no other cause than the cause of our people.”

