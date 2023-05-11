‘Ramokgopa is a monumental failure,’ says Executive Director at SA Energy Forum

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

Consumers across South Africa have been warned to anticipate Stage 10 loadshedding as the winter season approaches. This is according to energy experts across the country.

“It’s a sad day for the nation because the situation is getting worse as less than 20 000 megawatts will be available between Eskom and Independent Power Producers to carry the grid,” explained Executive Director at SA Energy Forum Zakhele Madela on VOC’s Breakfast show on Thursday morning.

According to Madela certain areas will have their power supply rationed. However, this isn’t anything new.

“They [Eskom] used to lie and say we [consumers] are on Stage 6 loadshedding, but we were actually experiencing Stage 8, but certain areas will not be subjected to this power cuts because the grid won’t allow it but essentially for most of us the electricity will be off for 3/4’s of the day if Stage 10 happens,” explained Madela.

On whether or not Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has done enough during his current tenure as electricity Minister, Madela said Ramokgopa has abandoned the citizens of the country.

“There’s an old saying that a leopard can’t change his spots, and this is exactly what we are seeing in this scenario. He [Ramokgopa] started off on the correct footing but not long after he has displayed his true colours and is continuing the trajectory of the rest of his African National Congress (ANC) comrades,” said Madela.

He further stated Ramokgopa will remain loyal to the ANC.

“Ramokgopa is a monumental failure. He has the solution with him, but he cannot implement any of his strategies or plans because he is too afraid to sell out his colleagues. He came from the ANC and will remain loyal to his cronies. He is inconvenient, a total waste and should be withdrawn,” added Madela.

Madela further explained that the majority of the party has lined its pockets over providing citizens with its basic needs. He said the ANC cannot be expected to bring the country out of darkness if they were the ones that put the country in its current position.

“All the input costs that should ensure we are free from loadshedding, ANC leaders are embedded in those businesses, and they were inflated at the expense of Eskom and the country. Whenever someone had to provide services, it had to be them [ANC]. The ANC doesn’t have the courage to reprioritize the citizens of the country,” added Madela.

Lastly, he said SA needs to find someone completely new to eradicate “this mess”.

VOC