Rare astronomical event happening in November

This November 11, 2019 the rare astrological occurrence of a Mercury transit will be visible from Africa, offering locals the chance to see an amazing display that takes place only 13 times each century.

Essentially, the Mercury transit takes place when the smallest planet in the solar system moves in front of the sun creating a bright disk visible from Earth.

This unique occasion will only take place again in 13 years’ time and was last experienced in 2016.

According to NASA, Mercury will begin its journey across the sun on November 11, 2019 at roughly 7.35am EST time (which is 2.30pm SAT). The transit lasts for roughly five hours.

People all over the world will be able to witness the phenomenon including: America, Europe, Africa and Western Asia. The transit will not be visible to the naked eye, however, locals will need to use a solar filtered telescope to view Mercury’s movements.

Remember to ensure your telescope has a proper solar filter as looking at the sun without one can cause serious eye damage.

The best areas to catch a good glimpse of the show are places with little light pollution outside of the city.

Be sure not to miss the show this year as the next one is only expected on November 13, 2032.

Picture: Pixabay

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

