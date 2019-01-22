Rasool wedding: No act of kufr was committed

The following is the official statement by the Muslim Judicial Council, following its Special General Majlis Meeting held at the MJC on Saturday:

Decisions were made and steps were taken in the run-up to, and the aftermath of the

wedding of Ebrahim Rasool’s daughter has necessitated deep introspection within our

community, with specific regard to inclusivity across the religious divide, and our manner of

responding as a community to situations of this kind.

Having for centuries existed in harmony and peace with people of other faiths, we

understand and continue to advocate the need for harmonious coexistence. There are,

however, areas of recognized sanctity in which the inclusion of extraneous religious rituals

must be acknowledged to be controversial and divisive rather than cohesive and inclusive.

One of these is the ceremony of Nikāḥ.

It is acknowledged that Ebrahim Rasool, in including the Seven Steps ritual into the

proceedings at his daughter’s wedding, went to great lengths to divest this ritual of religious

significance. The amenability of the Sharīáh to the inclusion of a sanitized version of what is

acknowledged to be a religious ritual and invoking the principles of Úrf and Maqāṣid to that

effect are matters in which there ought to have been much broader prior consultation.

It is precisely the failure to have had those broader consultations that precipitated the

present lamentable situation in which irresponsible statements of Takfīr have come to be

made to most disastrous effect. Responsibility for this failure rests with Ebrahim Rasool

himself, and for this, we believe that atonement and a public apology from him would be

apposite.

An equal, if not greater burden of apology, both to the Rasool family and the community,

rests upon the shoulders of those whose lamentable discourse of Takfīr, based upon the

flimsiest of a rumour that flies brazenly in the face of the Qurānic imperative to verify, has

tarnished the image of Islām and Muslims. We advise that those who pronounced Takfīr on

those who were present at the Rasool wedding atone for what they have articulated and

make a public apology.

Charging someone with kufr deserves the highest degree of circumspection. When, in acts

of seemingly unambiguous and almost unmitigated kufr, the Sharīáh still enjoins that the

mindset of the actor be considered together with the appearance of the act and that

we find every reason to withhold judgement until we have satisfied ourselves of the required

amount of information.

This is precisely what the MJC has done in this instance: having satisfied ourselves that a

great deal of effort went into an attempt to sanitize the ritual under question from any

polytheistic connotations. We can declare with confidence that no kufr has been committed.

Having said that, the inclusion of the ritual remains, despite the attempts at sanitization,

impermissible in light of the Sharīáh, and mitigated by neither Úrf nor Maqāṣid.

The presence of two of our senior members at the event understandably raised eyebrows.

It must be understood that there has been no prior disclosure of everything that would

transpire at the wedding. Our members were as surprised as anyone else, and as unaware

of the full origin and significance of the ritual as most other guests. Retrospective directives

on how one ought to have acted are easily given with the benefit of hindsight; for those

caught in the moment of occurrence, it is often not that clear. Even so, it is hoped that an

infraction of Sharīáh is acknowledged by our two senior members whose presence has

been the topic of much anxiety and that it will help to assuage the indignation.

The MJC appeals to the community to allow the young couple to begin their married life in

peace and harmony. Let not the consequences of this unfortunate furore plague them any

more than they already have.

Finally, the MJC impresses upon its members, the Úlamā fraternity in general, and the

Muslim community to exercise due care in matters of our religious observances. By bringing

the Nikāḥ back to the Masājid and upholding the Sunnah of Rasūl Allāh in it, much of

the pitfalls of religious and cultural assimilations may be avoided.

