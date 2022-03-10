Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Raymond Zondo is SA’s new chief justice

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo as chief justice.

He will also nominate Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya as deputy chief justice, the presidency said on Thursday.

The appointments followed a public nomination process and a widely criticised set of interviews by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), after which the commission recommended Maya for the job. It was a month before the president made his choice.

Ramaphosa said the nomination of Maya will be subjected to the consultation processes required by the Constitution.

“I have every confidence that Justice Zondo will acquit himself with distinction in this position,” Ramaphosa said.

This is a developing story.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.