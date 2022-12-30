Recreational facilities primed for New Year’s weekend

Share this article

The overarching objective is ensuring a good time for all; with the understanding that it requires a collective effort and that visitors should abide by the safety regulations.



“Between the resources we have in place at our recreational facilities, and the universal safety rules, it is possible that everyone can return home after a day in the sun, with nothing but a tan and good memories. So I implore our visitors once more – take accountability for your personal safety; listen to the instructions of lifeguards and other officials; have your child tagged with our Identikidz project, and keep an eye on everyone in your group,”said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia Van der Ross.

There have been five fatal drownings along the City’s coastline since 1 December 2022, eight non-fatal drownings and one non-fatal drowning at a City swimming pool. Among the contributing factors are: • Swimming outside of the designated bathing areas, and outside of the hours that lifeguards are on duty • Getting caught in rip currents outside of the designated bathing areas • Impaired judgment “It bears repeating that our visitors should only swim where there are lifeguards on duty, and between the flags set up on the beach. Please leave the alcohol at home as this impairs your judgment and could have dire consequences. It also mars the experience of those around you, particularly where drinking is accompanied by anti-social behaviour. I also want to appeal to parents to make sure their children are always visible, and under the supervision of a responsible adult,” added Councillor Van der Ross.

The City’s Social Development and Early Childhood Development Department will be present at 16 beaches over the coming long weekend. Since the Identikidz project launched in mid-December, staff have tagged 53 766 children at participating beaches and have reunited 120 who were separated from their families. Five children who had not yet been reunited by nightfall, were placed in the care of the Department of Social Development. Parents are encouraged to make use of the service – their contact details are recorded and the child is issued with a waterproof wristband containing a unique number that can be matched to their parent’s contact details in the event that they become lost on the beach.

Source and photo: CoCT