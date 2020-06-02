Recreational fishing allowed under level 3 lockdown, says department

Share this article

















Hunting, self-drive visits to private or public game reserves and national parks, as well as recreational fishing are among the activities that will be allowed under level 3 of the national lockdown, the department of environment, forestry and fisheries has announced on Monday.

“The directions that guide marine and freshwater fisheries, forestry and biodiversity sectors, and permitting under Covid-19 national lockdown alert level 3 are published in terms of the Disaster Management Regulations published under Government Notice No R480 in Government Gazette No 43258 of 29 April as amended,” the department said in a statement.

“All fishing, including recreational fishing, is permitted with the exception of charter fishing,” Minister Barbara Creecy said.

The department said that all fishers must ensure that they had a valid permit, adding that all regulations on physical distancing, health protocols, movement and the prohibition of groups and gatherings applied.

It said that wildlife auctions could take place online and that where this was not possible, live auctions comprising not more than 50 people could be held.

Subsistence hunting for food with the necessary permits was allowed, the statement said.

The department said that SANParks would publish a list of public and private game reserves that would be open to visitors, but also advised that people who planned to undertake such ventures should book and pay online before going on game drives.

“The iSimangaliso Wetland Park will, as of today, be getting the park ready for visitors”, with deep cleaning of offices and public facilities under way.

Staff were returning to work and “additional work will be done by rangers and conservationists, including cutting back of trees and removing logs from roads”.

Once compliance requirements are met and the Park has been declared safe for visitors, the public will be given seven days’ notice of its reopening for self-drive excursions, the department said.

“While we understand that many nature lovers are keen to get back to our national parks and game reserves, it would be prudent to wait until the relevant authorities are comfortable with their state of preparedness to welcome visitors,” Creecy said.

“All the usual protocols with regard to social distancing, hand-sanitising and wearing of masks will apply at all times,” she said.

The import and export of live or dead plant or animal specimens or products will be allowed subject to directions issued by the minister of trade, industry and competition.

On waste management, the department said that 100% of the recycling sector is allowed to operate.

“More details on the directions are contained in the Government Gazette that will be published this week and we recommend that members of the public await publication of these directions,” the department said.

Source: ANA

