South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appears to testify before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg, South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that red flags were raised about corruption and the Guptas as early as 2011, but those allegedly involved had protection from various structures.

Thursday is Ramaphosa’s second consecutive appearance at the Commission, and is also expected to be the last witness before it starts to compile its findings.

Ramaphosa has told the Commission’s Chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that he was also not aware of the close relationship between former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba and the Guptas.

“A number of key people were placed inside and outside the state and strategically placed and played the role of fully capturing the state and achieving the ends that they had in mind. It was a web and if you could connect the dots, you will find that the dots do connect,” says Ramaphosa.

During his testimony on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said it was him who recommended to then President Jacob Zuma that Brian Molefe replace Tshediso Matona as Eskom CEO in 2015.

Matona was suspended together with three other executives in March 2015.

Ramaphosa says that he believed that getting a strong CEO into the power utility would allow for a more effective turnaround strategy.

He says he was surprised when he heard allegations that Molefe had irregular dealings with the Gupta family.

Source: SABC News

Photo: SABC News/ Reuters