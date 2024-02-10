Red Tide causes marine species to wash up on the West Coast

Share this article

The Fisheries Department says large numbers of dead marine species have washed up along the West Coast due to Red Tide.

Spokesperson Peter Mbelengwa says the dead marine animals include prawns, crabs, cuttlefish, seaworms and shark rays.

He says small numbers of crayfish were also present near the Velddrift Estuary.

Mbelengwa has warned the public not the eat the species as it carries a serious health risk and is not suitable for consumption.

He says they’ve responded swiftly by collecting live crayfish and relocating them to areas with normal oxygen levels while disposing of dead ones.

Red Tides are blooms that are common during late summer along the West Coast.

Affected areas include Doringbaai, Lamberts Bay and Elands Bay.

Mbelengwa says they’re monitoring the situation closely.

Source: SABC News