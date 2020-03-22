Refugees fined for occupying areas in CT CBD

Share this article

















A number of foreign nationals sleeping on pavements in the Cape Town CBD have been fined 300 rand each for violating the city’s by-laws.

Families with their children moved onto the pavement of Albertus street a few weeks ago, after they were removed from Long Market and Burg Streets on Green Market Square.

This morning the City embarked on an operation to clean the area around the District Six Museum where they are living.

The City’s Director of Coordination for the Safety and Security, Robbie Roberts says the operation was also aimed at enforcing regulations to stop the spread of the coronavirus:

“On the high level, we are currently meeting all the role players in order to get a solution regarding the Covid-19, the playground changed now. It is not so much law enforcement operation its now a national operation in terms of Covid 19 to implement regulations in terms of that.”

Source: SABC

