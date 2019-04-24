Voice of the Cape
Voice of the Cape

24 April 2019 / 18 Sha’ban 1440

You are at:»»»Regulation of fishing industry under the spotlight
[Image Source: @DAFF_ZA / Twitter]

Regulation of fishing industry under the spotlight

0
By on Local, News

The Commissioner of the SA Competition Commission, Tembinkosi Bonakele, has questioned how the fishing industry is being regulated. Bonakele has addressed delegates at a seminar on the Fishing Rights Allocation Process for 2020underway in Somerset West near Cape Town.

The two-day seminar which ends on Wednesday is being hosted by the Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries.

Bonakele has highlighted loopholes which need to be monitored, regulated and rectified.

“There’s no information on the size of the market I even doubt the value of the market itself because there is no one dedicated  in doing research. Even StatSA is not collecting this data. Unless you have transparent systems, some of the vessels, even process at sea, how do you even get that information?”

(Source: SABC News)

Share this article

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.