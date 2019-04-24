Regulation of fishing industry under the spotlight

The Commissioner of the SA Competition Commission, Tembinkosi Bonakele, has questioned how the fishing industry is being regulated. Bonakele has addressed delegates at a seminar on the Fishing Rights Allocation Process for 2020underway in Somerset West near Cape Town.

"Fishing is not just about allocated rights, but also about the quality of those rights. Quantity is important because it is a capital intensive sector." Mr Thembinkosi Bonakele (Commissioner, Competiton Commission) #FRAP2020 @SAgovnews pic.twitter.com/ZP2wXose2O — Agriculture, Forestry & Fisheries ZA (@DAFF_ZA) April 23, 2019

The two-day seminar which ends on Wednesday is being hosted by the Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries.

Bonakele has highlighted loopholes which need to be monitored, regulated and rectified.

“There’s no information on the size of the market I even doubt the value of the market itself because there is no one dedicated in doing research. Even StatSA is not collecting this data. Unless you have transparent systems, some of the vessels, even process at sea, how do you even get that information?”

(Source: SABC News)

