Relatives of drowned Khayelitsha boys receiving trauma counselling

The relatives of two Khayelitsha boys whose bodies were found after they were reported missing a week ago are receiving trauma counselling after identifying them.

Miyolo Gwinta and Linathi Ntshonga were found in a dam between Old Faure Road and the N2 highway in Mfuleni on Thursday night after clothing was spotted floating on the water.

According to police, the children were last seen alive last Thursday playing a few kilometres from the body of water.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum’s Ndithini Tyhido said the discovery of the boys’ bodies has left the community devastated

He said since the seven-year-olds disappeared last Thursday, residents had been patrolling the community day and night, knocking on people’s doors in a desperate attempt to find them.

“We are all stunned. Looking at their ages, looking at the potential that has been lost.”

Police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.