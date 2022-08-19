Relief after Shanawaaz Asgar, 6, safely reunited with Kensington family

Share this article

The relieved family of six-year-old Muhammad Shanawaaz Asgar has expressed deep appreciation to the public for their support and prayers, after being reunited with the boy last night.

According to police, the Grade R student was kidnapped by six suspects in two vehicles outside his Kensington home along 4th Avenue on Wednesday morning. His father was found to have been gun pointed while attempting to prevent the child from being snatched. He was shoved into a VW polo, which sped off followed closely by another silver car.

Reports indicate that the child was preparing to depart to Hidayatul Islam Primary school, with his parents and siblings, at the time. His picture, alongside a frantic voicenote by his mother went viral on social media shortly thereafter.

Social media was once again a buzz late on Thursday night, when the family confirmed that the child was safely back at home. In talks with VOC Breakfast on Friday morning, a pleased family friend and Hidayatul Islam Primary school SGB Chairperson, Dawood Essack, confirmed that the child was unharmed and in good spirits:

“I’m here at the family home and I’ve looked at the little boy sleeping very peacefully between his two other siblings, Alhamdulilah (Praise be to the Almighty). The family is so emotional still but thankful. I’ve been chatting to the dad, and he said if I need to convey anything, and if anybody is asking, then (I) must just say shukran and Thank You to each and every one that has made dua for him- their concerns, the messages that went out, the concern of the media… They are so, so thankful,” he said. “(Shanawaaz] is safe (and) unharmed alhamdulilah and in great spirits. Even last night, his aunt sends me a message and said, ‘say to the principal Mrs Friday that he says he is happy that he don’t need to come to school”, he jokingly added.

Western Cape police said they cannot divulge information since investigations are ongoing and the suspects remain at large:

“This office can confirm that the six-year-old Kensington boy who was kidnapped on Wednesday has been reunited with his family late last night. Our investigation is still underway and arrests are yet to be made. It is on this basis that further information regarding the case cannot be disclosed at this stage,” Traut said.

Essack said the trauma and privacy of the family should be respected and urged the community to allow investigations to take its course. He said that while the details cannot be made public as yet, he can confirm that Shanawaaz was fetched at an undisclosed location:

“We’re talking about it but, at this stage, all I can say is that he was safely fetched. Nobody returned him to his home, he was fetched. It’s important to understand that cannot tell you the place he was fetched for different reasons. I do not have permission and I need to respect the wishes of the family,” said Essack.

Essack relayed that the father was thankful for the expertise of the ‘units’ that assisted them but reiterated that details cannot be broadcast.

“People can read into it however they wish. People were even asking me if ransom is paid- I can tell you honestly, I do not know. I haven’t even asked the father that particular question because they’re in a very emotional- but happy- state. One doesn’t want to inundate them with questions that might even become more emotional for them because of the trauma they’ve been through,” added Essack.

Speaking to VOC on Thursday, Essack, had explained that the Pakistani family came from humble beginnings and that rumours about a ransom demand were highly unlikely.

In response to the uproar, Missing Children South Africa National Coordinator Bianca van Aswegen warned that ransom kidnappings in South Africa have been on the rise since the national lockdown in 2020. According to Aswegen, kidnappers usually target adults for ransom demands, while cases such as Shanawaaz’ are often opportunistic.

The chairperson encouraged parents to be vigilant regarding their children’s safety and security.

“People need to be more aware with regard to leaving their home [and] taking their kids to school. Please don’t just drop off your child and drive off before you are comfortable that your child is inside the school premises.”

Meanwhile, Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight, Reagan Allen, thanked those involved in securing the return of the boy. He however expressed concern that no arrests were made:

“Anyone with information should urgently contact the SAPS so that those responsible for this crime can be arrested and prosecuted. Kidnappings in this province requires urgent attention and intervention. I am in the process of engaging various stakeholders so that these type of matters can be addressed.”