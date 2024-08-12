Relief efforts intensify following Riverlands Dam collapse

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Relief efforts are underway after the collapse of the Riverlands Dam walls in Dassenberg, in the Swartland Municipality, which displaced over 50 households and affected around 225 people.

Two retention dams burst their banks, causing severe flooding in Dassenberg on Thursday morning.

The Swartland Municipality has reported no injuries or missing persons.

Humanitarian aid organization Gift of the Givers (GOTG) has stepped up its relief operations in response to the dam failure.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show GOTG representative Emily Thomas said that the organization is providing essential supplies such as water and food to the community.

“We’ve been in contact with all the affected residents and are providing essential supplies like food and water. The area has been without water and electricity since the incident, so we’ve deployed water tankers to meet immediate needs.”

Thomas also noted that the Department of Water and Sanitation’s engineers are assessing the dam’s condition to determine if further interventions are required.

“They have let some of the water out of the dam, and the engineers are on-site to evaluate the situation.”

Thomas said that about 55 families have been displaced and are expected to remain in temporary shelters for several days. Many of these individuals are farm workers, adding to the community’s challenges.

Meanwhile, government departments are set to resume operations today, focusing on rebuilding homes and restoring electricity.

Thomas emphasized the critical role of short-term relief efforts, and the emotional support provided to those affected.

“We are doing our best to offer immediate aid and comfort, demonstrating that there are people who care about their situation.”

Gift of the Givers is also seeking additional support, including animal feed, drinking water, and firewood.

Those interested in contributing can visit the GOTG website https://giftofthegivers.org/ for more information.

