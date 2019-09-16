Religious leaders in Cape Town march against murder of UWC student

Share this article

















Religious leaders from across Cape Town have led a march to the home of murdered UWC theology student, Jesse Hess.

Hess and her 85-year-old grandfather were murdered in their home last month.

Faith leaders have handed over a memorandum calling on all spheres of government to work together to tackle crime.

The faithful, gathered side by side raising a unified voice against crime and violence.

The gathering in front of the Parow police station follows the recent wave of femicide across the country.

The memorandum has called for among others, an end to femicide, and the provision of safer institutes of learning.

