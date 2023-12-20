Remembering culinary icon Fatima Sydow: A legacy of love through Food

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Heartfelt tributes are pouring in globally for Cape Towns beloved culinary icon, Fatima Sydow, following her passing early yesterday evening.

Diagnosed with Soft Tissue Sarcoma in 2020, Sydow, known affectionately as Auntie Fatima, bravely shared her health battles with her followers on social media, revealing in July that the cancer had progressed to stage 4.

Renowned for championing Cape Malay cuisine, Fatima captured the hearts of many by sharing her passion for cooking and the joys of life through her delectable and easily-to-follow recipes.

While undergoing treatment in the hospital, she remained an inspirational figure, offering gentle guidance to aspiring cooks with an infectious smile, making everyone feel capable of creating culinary wonders with her fail-proof recipes.

Speaking on the VOC Breakfast show on Wednesday, the Sydow Family Public Relations Officer, Mishka Darries, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming condolences flooding in from across the globe since the news broke.

“Fatima’s legacy of bringing families together through good food and cherished memories will endure indefinitely.” – Mishka Darries.

She reflected on Auntie Fatima’s nurturing presence in the kitchen, describing her as a beacon of warmth and expertise.

“Fatima’s impact has been profound. She always maintained humility despite the fame associated with her name, accolades, and achievements,” Darries shared.

Fatima Sydow embarked on her YouTube channel during the COVID-19 pandemic, which further expanded her reach and sharing her cooking not all with South Africans but with a broader audience as well.

“As a family, friends, and the team at Fatima Sydow Cooks, we celebrate her life and her enduring legacy,” Darries remarked.

Darries noted that Fatima’s culinary journey began at the tender age of nine, alongside her mother, who instilled in her a passion for using food as a means to bring people together.

“The outpouring of tributes today reflects the enduring legacy that Fatima created around Cape Malay cuisine and the communal love for food,” Darries continued. “Her recipes were a source of comfort for many households, reminiscent of the meals that shaped the childhoods of numerous Capetonians,” she added.

“Viewers often felt like they were cooking alongside a family member when watching Fatima’s videos,” Darries noted, emphasizing Sydow’s ability to connect with her audience.

“Despite enduring constant pain for three years, her love for cooking never waned. Her wish was to return to the kitchen,” Darries shared.

The janaazah is scheduled for 11am today (Wednesday), with the salatul janaazah (Funeral procession) set to take place at the Taronga Road Masjied, followed by the burial at Mowbray Maqbara.

VOC News

Photo: Fatima Sydow/ Instagram