Removal of US forces is best way to help refugees in Syria’s notorious Rukban camp – Lavrov

The “easiest and most effective solution” to aid refugees stranded at the remote Rukban camp in southeastern Syria would be the “end of the US illegal occupation of that territory,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday during a visit to Jordan.

Around 42,000 people live in the camp, located in the US-controlled area along the Syria-Jordan border, according to the UN. World humanitarian organizations have repeatedly sounded the alarm over the dire living conditions in the camp.

Moscow previously said that its attempts to evacuate the refugees were blocked by Washington.

Lavrov also said that the camp must be closed down “as soon as possible.”

(Source: Russia Today)

