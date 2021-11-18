Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Repo rate increases by 25 basis points, to 3.75%

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will increase by 25 basis points to 3.75%.

He made the announcement earlier this afternoon during a media briefing.

This is the first increase in three years.

According to Kganyago, three members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) preferred an increase, with two preferring rates to remain steady.

Overall GDP is understood to reflect the impacts of the pandemic, July unrest and energy supply constraints.

He warned that the global producer, food and oil price increases have forecasted a weaker currency, higher domestic import tariffs, and escalating wage demands.


